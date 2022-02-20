Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured state governors of the federal government’s commitment to sustain the existing partnership on construction of federal roads and development projects.

Osinbajo, while flagging off a strategic bridge linking Oporoma, headquarters of Southern Ijaw in Bayelsa State yesterday, said the show of commitment by the federal government to partnership with state governments was working as evidenced in the refund of money spent by the Bayelsa State government on federal roads.

The flag-off, which was held at Angiama community, was preceded by a historic drive on the Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie road which has reached Angiama. The project is reported to be 60 years old.

Osinbajo commended Governor Douye Diri for continuing projects that predated his administration, saying the 36 km Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie road was significant as it would improve the economy of the state and reduce piracy.

He assured that the federal government would continue to support the state to enable it meet its development aspirations.

Prof. Osinbajo noted that rural communities in Southern Ijaw were hosts to the nation’s oil and gas wealth and therefore deserved development projects such as the historic road, saying no inclusive prosperity can thrive without linking communities by road and charged the people to take ownership of the project.

He also urged people of the state to support the Governor Diri administration to enable it deliver on its mandate and expressed the optimism that the project would be completed by the governor and urged him to continue to serve the people diligently. “Let me thank my brother, Governor Diri, for inviting me to be part of the second anniversary celebrations and the traditional rulers for the title conferred on me. I also bring you warm greetings from President Muhammadu Buhari. I am, of course, very excited to join you for this project. Driving through the road, I appreciate the wonderful gift that nature has bestowed on the state”.

In his remarks, Governor Douye Diri described the flag-off of the bridge as significant to the people of Southern Ijaw given the fact that it had been on the drawing board for over 60 years.

The governor said despite the daunting hurdles and notwithstanding the lean financial situation of the state, his government decided to prioritise the completion of the Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie road in furtherance of a strategic government master plan.

Describing the project as a Trunk A federal road, he expressed the readiness of the state government to partner the federal government to ensure its speedy completion.

While commending the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) for doing a good job so far, Diri directed the Ministry of Finance and its Works and Infrastructure counterpart to release not less than 70 per cent of the contract sum to the firm to enhance its job.

He thanked the vice president for finding time to be present and described him as a lover of the state and a friend of the Niger Delta.

He said: “That we are here today is the culmination of the collective prayers, resoluteness and singlemindedness of the people of Bayelsa State and a demonstration of the fact that determination and perseverance can make the most unlikely dream come true. Thank you for joining us to change the trajectory of development of Bayelsa State.

“Interestingly, this bridge project evokes a symbolism that is compelling. When the wonderful story of how a bridge changed the destiny of a people would be told, Your Excellency, your name will be conspicuously mentioned.

“Mr. Vice President, there is a particular symbolism in today’s event. In the same way that physical bridges connect places, collaboration is a ‘bridge’ that connects people and interests. Your presence exemplifies the bridge of cooperation that endures between this government of prosperity and the federal government. And similarly, it takes time, effort and planning to build cooperation, as it does a physical bridge. We are greatly encouraged by your attendance.

“This Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie road project is only one of the few projects by the federal government in Bayelsa State. That this project has been ongoing for 60 long years is a sad parable of the lack of attention that successive federal governments have paid to the region that continues to provide the bulk of the nation’s resources, at severe and sacrificial cost.”

In his welcome address, the chairman of Southern Ijaw local government area, Chief Nigeria Kia, said the day was one of the happiest in the lives of all Southern Ijaw people given the significance of the project.

He said the local government, which has over 200 communities, had only about five connected by road. He thanked Governor Diri for prioritising the project while assuring that the people of the area will continue to support him.

Earlier, the Vice President Osinbajo paid a courtesy visit to the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council where he thanked custodians of the Ijaw tradition for the warm reception accorded him.

In his welcome remarks, vice chairman of the council, King Malla Sasime, thanked Osinbajo for recognising the traditional stool by the visit.