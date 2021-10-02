Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) will be representing President Muhammadu Buhari this Saturday in São Tomé city for the inauguration of Mr. Carlos Manuel Vila Nova, the newly elected President of Sao Tome & Principe.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo will be joining other Heads of State and Government, especially from Africa.

The new President of the Island Central African country was declared the winner of the run-off election conducted on September 3, 2021, and will be taking over from the incumbent President, Mr. Evaristo Carvalho.

The Vice President left Lagos Saturday morning and is being accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister of State, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

He is expected back in Abuja later on Saturday.