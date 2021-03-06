ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has restated his advocacy for the decentralization of the Police Force.

Prof. Osinbajo made the call at the opening session of an International Conference on Patriotism, Security, Governance and National Development. The event in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande was organized by the Global Patriot Newspaper in collaboration with the Nigerian Consulate in New York and Nigeria in Diaspora Organisation, (NIDO) New Jersey Chapter.

According to him, “we must accept that there is a need for greater decentralization of the police force. I have been a frequent advocate of state policing and I believe this certainly must be the way we must go. The National Assembly is in a position to consider some of the proposals that have gone to them for the purposes of devolving more powers to the states for security purposes and for addressing the security challenges.”

He said the task of building a society desired by all Nigerians is exerting and requires the contribution of all Nigerians as the challenge for everyone is “to build, not to destroy, to add to, not to take away,