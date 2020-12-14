By Moses Ojime, Adegwu John |

The Rule of Law and Anti Corruption (RoLAC) programme of British Council, funded by European Union has called for an effective justice system that would end sexual assault and gender base violence.

The national programme manager of RoLAC, Mr. Danladi Plang, made this call yesterday at the Network Conference of the Sexual Assaults Referral Centers (SARCs) and International Human Rights Day held in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said rape victims most times do not want to report rape cases to security personnel, as they often are ridiculed by the society, resulting to underreporting of sexual assault cases.

He cited the cases limiting the number of victims who seek help for sexual assault include fear of persecution, lack of prosecution of offenders, underreporting of cases and the culture of stigma on victims.

According to him, there are many gaps but one of the key solutions is to ensure reporting of cases, adding that sexual assault is still underreported.

“There are many cases out there that are not being reported and the question is why, this is because when they report they do not get the support and services they need.