Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in every part of the country.

The vice president who was the special guest at the Kimberley Clark factory commissioning in Ikorodu area, Lagos said the present administration in the country is poised on removing blanket importation restrictions, which may dampen economic activity.

Osinbajo said Kimberly Clark has chosen a very good place to invest with over 1000 jobs already in place and expecting thousands more in the next few years.

“For the Federal Government, every new manufacturing plant is an important step towards our belief that it is private investment, both local and foreign that will be the pathway to rapid economic growth, with jobs and prosperity.

‘’This article of faith is the subtext that runs through our national development plan 2021 to 2025 to which the honourable minister of Budget and National Planning has already spoken.

‘’The plan envisages an investment commitment of something in the order of about N348 trillion over the planned period.

” We expect that government at all levels will come up with N49.7 trillion or about 14 per cent of that entire sum while the private sector is expected to invest N298 trillion or about 86 per cent of the entire sum.’’

The vice president argued that the success of the plan depends greatly on a conscious reliance on private enterprise and initiative.

Also speaking, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said his government has been supportive to the government, especially at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said his administration is determined to bring development to Ikorodu part of the state, saying the state will be inviting the president to commission the biggest rice mill in the country located in the axis.

In his address, the General Manager Kimberly-Clark SSA-West, Vani Malik, said “Since 2012, When Kimberly Clark commenced its operations in Nigeria, we have enjoyed support and patronage from our valued consumers and from our very valued stakeholders.

‘’It has been our long term objective to strengthen our organisations presence and investments in Nigeria and it could not have been a better day than today with all of us present here to host most all of you and to showcase our state of the art manufacturing facilities right here in Ikorodu, Lagos State.’’