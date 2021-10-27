Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has commended an integrated waste management project of the Kano State government which will transform waste to power, organic fertiliser, and other uses.

Osinbajo made the commendation of the Public-Private Partnership during a visit on Monday to the Presidential Villa by a delegation led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and officials of Capegate, a private environmental services provider.

The governor mentioned that the state had signed a 20-year concession agreement with the company for waste collection, waste transportation, sorting, and processing to produce electricity and organic fertilizer, among others.

“The whole package is very important for us as a government which is why I thought, the idea of bringing everyone together to have this preliminary discussion is important so that you can learn as you go forward,” Prof. Osinbajo observed.

He added that it is “important for it to be seen as something that we all need to work on. I think that it is the sort of project that could be a template for other projects across the country if it is done well.”

Governor Ganduje said the state government was encouraged to embark on the project because of the track record of the private sector investor (Capegate Investment Company Limited) which included over three decades of experience in waste management, sanitation, recycling technologies, and renewable energy.

He solicited the support of the federal government in the actualization of the project aimed at creating wealth and ensuring a cleaner and sustainable environment.