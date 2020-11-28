By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

The idea of a partnership between the federal government and technology companies to develop an eco-system of competent Nigerians working in the service sector and even outsourcing their expertise abroad is a welcomed development and a step in the right direction in job creation.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, stated this during a virtual courtesy call from Huawei Nigeria, led by its new CEO, Trevor Liu on Thursday.

According to the vice president, “I think that Huawei and the federal government should work as partners, not just a business relationship, but a relationship that also takes employment into account, especially with our young population.”

The vice president further said, “we need to develop an ecosystem of competent Nigerians who can work locally and get international jobs as well, a business-outsourcing-type arrangement.”

He acknowledged the work Huawei had done in the past with training of Nigerians but reiterated the need for employment opportunities that go beyond capacity building.

The CEO of Huawei Nigeria, Trevor Liu, in his response, said that the strategy of the company was indeed to focus on investing in young people in every country in which they operate, adding that the company has invested in a lot of young people in Nigeria but would also like to do more.