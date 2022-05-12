Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday night submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms.

The leadership of the Progressive Project (TPP), a support group promoting the presidential aspiration of the VP, submitted the forms for him at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at about 9 pm.

Chairman of TPP, Senator Kabiru Gaya, and Senator Muhammadu Bulkachuwa, led the support groups of Vice President Osinbajo that submitted the forms to the APC national organising secretary, Alhaji Saluiman Arugungu ,in a brief ceremony at the party secretariat.

The same group had picked the nomination forms for the vice president last week Wednesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.