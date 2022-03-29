Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has appealed to nations across the globe, especially African countries to prioritise the delivery of quality health and education systems besides growing their economies to be able to achieve the global aim of poverty reduction.

Osinbajo made the call while addressing the African Union continental workshop on Africa’s Voluntary National Reviews for the 2022 high level political forum (HLP and domestication of agenda 2063 in Abuja yesterday. Osinbajo said the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) remains cardinal to the attainment of robust economic cooperation among governments globally particularly in realisation of the decade of action for SDGs as defined by the United Nations (UN).

Represented by the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, the Vice President said the agenda 2063 is Africa’s blueprint and master plan for transforming the continent into the global powerhouse of the future.

He said this is “to recognise that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand in hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forest.”

He said the strategic partnership embedded in the SDGs has availed Nigeria a huge implementation context due to its large population, landmass and ethnic diversity.

Nigeria established six SDGs innovation hubs, one in each geo-political zone to achieve effective implementation of the SDGs, a development Prof Osinbajo said has provided an opportunity for states to leverage and dialogue with all relevant stakeholders to accelerate innovative solutions and prioritise social protection as a tool to overcome the bottlenecks and expanding financing options to accelerate the achievement of SDGs.

Osinbajo said since the adoption of the African Union (AU) agenda 2063 and the UN agenda 2030, his administration has embarked on a process of domesticating the agendas at the national and sub-national levels. He said the new National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025 has strategies that aim at achieving the targets set under each of the goals in both agendas.

He stated that the capacities of policymakers are being strengthened to ensure their implementation in an integrated and coherent manner in order to facilitate an inclusive implementation process across all relevant sectors.