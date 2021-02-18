BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Buhari Osinbajo Solidarity Front (BOSF) has faulted the claim by an Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have neglected the South West region currently battling the gale of insecurity.

The Convener, Liberty Olawale Badmus said in line with the objectives of the Buhari administration, the Vice President remains focused on delivering the hopes and expectations of Nigerians for good governance and the dividends of democracy; that includes securing the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed optimism that despite challenges, Nigeria and her people will continue to thrive with the spirit of unity, togetherness, love and genuine passion for fatherland, and not sectional campaigns.

The Afenifere chieftain had alleged that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have kept quiet on the issues of restructuring and recent killings in the South West.

“While we respect Pa Adebanjo as an elder statesman, we beg to differ on his recent allegation, which, in the face of facts, come off as mischievous. Also, BOSF frowns at every attempt to misinform Nigerians and distort truths for personal motives.

“It is also disappointing that a person of Pa Adebanjo’s calibre, a chieftain of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, would make such misguided and divisive statements that does no good for the unity of the South West”, he said.

BOSF urged Pa Adebanjo not to be economical with the truth, face the reality and at least admit the progress being made by the Buhari administration in addressing security challenges in the country, some of which are offshoots of the mishandling by past governments.

The group said, “Without doubt, Asiwaju Tinubu has been vocal and unapologetic in his passionate advocacy for unity and harmony of not only the Yoruba race, but of Nigeria as a nation. For many years as a leader, Asiwaju has been a prominent voice and has made significant contributions for the advancement of the Yoruba race and collective national development.

“Not only has he always spoken for all tribes and ethnic groups in the country he has always been an advocate of peace and proffered solutions concerning matters of national importance.

“There is no question of cowardice or betrayal. The world knows that Asiwaju Tinubu stands for the Yoruba race and Nigeria’s unity; ensuring Nigeria remains a sovereign state, bound in love, togetherness, despite our differences in ethnicity, religion or tribe.”