President Muhammadu Buhari has said his absence from the country would not affect the running of government as the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would constitutionally take charge when he is not available.

Buhari said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja shortly before boarding the presidential jet to London on Sunday.

”Well, I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented – the Vice-President is there, constitutionally when I’m away he’s in charge, And the Secretary to the government and then the chief of staff. So, no problem,” he said.

The president had earlier planned to proceed to London from Kenya where he had gone to attend a UNEP programme but surprisingly returned home on Friday.

Buhari is expected to spend two weeks for his routine medical check-up.

He is expected to be back for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention slated for March 26.

Speakkng on the convention, Buhari dismissed fears that the ruling party will break up.

“Well, they (critics) should wait and see. How did we come as a party to take power from the ruling party who had been there before us for so many years?” he said.

The president added, “So, we have the capacity, everything will be alright.”