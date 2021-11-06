Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) will this Saturday attend the 2nd edition of the Nigeria-Cote d’Ivoire Bi-National Commission meeting in Abidjan.

The Commission, which was established in 2013, is a reflection of the fraternal and cordial relations that exist between both countries regarded as the biggest economies in West Africa.

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, the maiden edition of the Bi-National Commission, which took place in Abuja in August 2013, led to the signing of six sectoral Agreements, as well as the establishment of Special Implementation Committees in both countries to monitor progress.

This Saturday’s summit, which is to be co-chaired by Prof. Osinbajo and the Prime Minister of Ivory Coast, Patrick Jerome Achi, is expected to enter into new Agreements which cover Agriculture; Digital Economy; Education; Consular and Immigration Matters; and prevention of Human Trafficking, amongst other very important areas of collaboration.

LEADERSHIP reports that a Bi-national Commission is a high-level strategic dialogue designed to deepen mutual cooperation in a number of social, economic and political sectors, based on an agreement between two countries to implement specific cooperation agenda.

The Vice President will also hold a bilateral interaction with the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, before he returns to Abuja later this Saturday.

Prof. Osinbajo will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, and Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum.