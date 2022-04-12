The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will this Tuesday meet members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the Senate, while the meeting with the members of the House of Representatives is slated for tomorrow Wednesday.

The meetings with members of the National Assembly is in furtherance to his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who read Osinbajo’s letter of request for a meeting with the APC legislators during a plenary session on Tuesday, said the letter was signed by the leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abdullahi.

“The meeting is fixed for April 12, 2022 (today) and it will be held at the State House banquet hall in Abuja,” he said.

The vice president will also be meeting members of the party in the House of Representatives on Wednesday evening.

According to the letter read by deputy speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase, Osinbajo said, “In the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan it will be my great pleasure to host you and all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the federal House of Representatives to the Iftar/Easter dinner on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.”