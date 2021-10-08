Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday left Abuja for London, United Kingdom (UK) to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at a United Nations (UN) high level event on the energy transition in Africa, with special focus on Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande, he said the event holding today at the Imperial College would feature meetings organised by UN Energy ahead of the global body’s Climate Conference COP26 to be hosted by the UK in Glasgow, Scotland.

Osinbajo will also hold talks with the president-designate of COP26, Mr Alok Sharma, a cabinet rank UK minister and the chair of Britain’s Government’s COP26 Energy Transition Council (ETC), discussing issues regarding the 2050 global Net-Zero emissions target and the need for the international community to align on the key elements of a just and equitable transition for all. The meeting holds at Whitehall.

Akande said Osinbajo will also deliver an address at the Imperial College, London, where he is billed to interact with the academic community on the global energy transition and Nigeria’s position on a just transition. Imperial College is at the forefront of research on generating a new understanding of the investment opportunity in renewable energy, clean technologies, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

“Nigeria is playing a prominent role in shaping the energy and climate agendas in 2021. In its role as a Global Theme Champion for the theme on Energy Transition at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy, Nigeria led the advocacy on behalf of developing nations for the clean energy offer and recognition of various transition fuels. Nigeria also put forward an ambitious Energy Compact focused on accelerating energy access both through electrification and access to clean cooking solutions and has been a focus country for the Energy Transition Council (ETC) of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

“The vice president will be accompanied by the minister of state for environment, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor and the special adviser to the president on economic matters, Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu, among others.

“He is expected back in the country on Sunday 10th October, 2021,” Akande said.