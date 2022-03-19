Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tasked border managers to ensure collective responsibility to enhance effective border governance in West Africa and Africa in general.

Osinbajo, who is also the chairman of the National Boundary Commission (NBC), stated this at a workshop on African Union Integrated Border Governance Strategy (AUBGS) and the African Union Convention on Cross Border Cooperation on Thursday in Abuja.

The workshop with the theme, “Towards a secured, prosperous and integrated borders’’ was organised by the NBC, with the support of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), ECOWAS and AU.

He said in this regard, ECOWAS established a cross border support programme, adding that Nigeria was the first country to inaugurate its national platform for ECOWAS cross border cooperation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vice president, who was represented at the event by the minister of foreign affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, said, “The newly adopted cross border cooperation support programme would cut across the 15 member states of ECOWAS with new trans boundary corridors to include among others Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Niger and others.

“The construction of a multinational highway from Enugu to Bamenda in Cameroon, through a border crossing in Cross River is a link between Nigeria and the Central African sub-region and this is a clear demonstration of Nigeria’s commitment to improve trade and investment in Africa.

“The corridor would link up to Mombasa in Kenya covering the East African sub-region thereby connecting three out of the five African sub-regions.

“It is imperative to stress that the work of securing our territorial borders is a collective responsibility; all hands must be on deck accordingly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The director general of (NBC), Surv. Adamu Adaji, in his address, said borders play a central role in economic development and the national security of a nation.

“While borders are considered as peripheral from a national perspective they are, however, the point of contact between contiguous nations from an international standpoint,” he said.