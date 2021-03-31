Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed optimism that Nigeria will remain one indivisible entity no matter the agitation for a breakup just as he assured that the fervent prayers of those wishing Nigeria well will definitely triumph over those wishing for the country’s break up.

Professor Osinbajo who was in Gombe yesterday on a one-day official visit to attend the 27th edition of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) clinic, made the statement at the Palace of the Emir of Gombe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III.

The vice president also said those praying for the success and growth of the country are far more in number than those praying for the breakup of Nigeria, a development he said is giving leaders of the country rays of hope.

He said, “This country will remain one. Those praying for Nigeria’s break up will not succeed because those praying against such are much in number.”

The vice president commended Gov Inuwa Yahaya-led APC administration in the state for the transformation brought in the areas of road construction, agriculture and the health.

Speaking earlier, the governor said that the vice president’s visit was a special one because so many transformations have taken place since the last time he visited the state during the 2019 elections campaign.

Governor Yahaya said Gombe State is the centre of commercial activities in the North-East which is the reason it has gained a cosmopolitan status, and assured that the state will give the federal government all the necessary support to deliver on its mandate.

In his remarks, the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar commended the vice president for encouraging and uplifting MSMEs not only in Gombe State but also in the country.

The Emir specifically commended the federal government for the establishment of one of the largest livestock reserves in the country in the Wawa-Zange grazing reserve, saying that it will go a long way in solving the incessant herders/farmers clashes that claimed several innocent lives in the state.