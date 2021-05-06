ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has visited Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

This was disclosed in a tweet by his media aide, Laolu Akande, on Thursday.

Akande tweeted: “VP Osinbajo visits Daddy G.O, Pastor Adeboye & Mummy G.O this morning commiserating on the sad loss of our beloved Pastor Dare.

“He was accompanied by Gov. Abiodun & Minister Keyamo. May Pst Dare’s memory be blessed & the LORD grants fortitude to Daddy G.O, Mummy, the family and all.”