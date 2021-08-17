Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has called on the youth arm of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to build a stronger membership base from the grassroots by mobilising young Nigerians to join the party beginning from the ward level.

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo stated this yesterday when he received members of the APC National Youth Lobby Group, who were at the presidential villa to present the report of the party’s Youth Conference in June, earlier this year.

Welcoming the idea of young people in the party forming the group, the VP said, “This lobby group will need to deal with the issue of inclusion at the grassroots first.” According to him, “today, the APC can win elections, why not, we have a very popular President who can control significant votes, we have partners everywhere.

“Whereas, in the coming years, when we do not have such a political leader who is as popular as the President, you are going to need to do the hard work. We can’t assume that the votes will all come in.”

Speaking on the role of APC youths, Prof. Osinbajo said, “I think that your group is more relevant today than ever before because you are not only representing young people but you have the energy to make sure that this party actually works for all Nigerians.”

Commending the successful conduct of the recently held APC Youth Conference, the VP said it demonstrated the ability of youths in the ruling party to take interest in the future of the party and the country.