By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has welcomed efforts by a team of Nigerian professors and scientists investigating the effectiveness of, and roles that Ivermectin drug can play in the treatment of the coronavirus disease.

The team, which is composed of Nigerian scholars at home and abroad, has also submitted their report on the usefulness of the drug to the World Health Organisation which has already appointed a Peer Review expert from the United Kingdom.

Speaking yesterday while being briefed on the report by a team of scientists led by Prof. Femi Babalola, the Principal investigator, and Prof. Chris Bode, the chief medical director of LUTH, the Vice President in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande expressed excitement that Nigeria and Nigerians “are at the cutting edge of scientific research into the COVID-19 treatment.”

According to him, “We have an opportunity here and I am so fascinated to hear this drug has been used in the treatment of River Blindness in this country.”

While commending the efforts of the team, Prof Osinbajo added that with the report, Nigeria is at an advantage both in knowledge and availability of the drug, especially since Ivermectin has been found useful not only in the treatment of COVID-19, but also as a prophylactic medication.

He disclosed that the Federal Government will explore further ways to support the research for the benefit of Nigerians and humanity generally, while also advancing the effective funding of scientific research in the country.

Members of the group named IVERCOVID Research Group are the Principal Investigator, Prof. Femi Babalola, an Ophthalmologist and surgeon; the chief medical director of LUTH, Prof Chris Bode; the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Council at LUTH, Prof. Lanre Adeyemo; a US-based Clinical Pharmacologist, Prof. Adesuyi Ajayi; two project virologists: Prof. S.A Omilabu and Dr. Olumuyiwa Salu; and also the Project Coordinator, Dr. Felix Alakaloko.

Both Prof Babalola and the CMD, LUTH commended the Buhari Presidency for encouraging the research and thanked the Vice President for his personal role and support.