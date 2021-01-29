By Felicia Oby Okafor

Notwithstanding the debilitating effects of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need for the activities of man to continue in a healthy atmosphere. It is equally said that health is wealth and despite the uncertainty posed by the global pandemic, every effort must be put in place to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

In keeping with this pledge, the federal government, through the Ministry of Youth & Sports Development has continued to ensure that youths are healthy and by extension wealthy and also adding value to the strength of the nation. Interestingly, it has been discovered that sport is a convenient field that does not require long term or much financial investment to groom future generations of independent minded people.

The importance of sports cannot be overemphasised. It’s a field that proves nature’s free gift of talent to both sexes, whether physically challenged or not. From birth, a child exhibits his/her talent first by learning how to suck the mother’s breast, sees with his eyes, touch with his hands, crawls with his knees and stands on his own until he begins to walk and prove that he can be independent of his parents before enrolling in a nursery school up to the secondary level.

This necessitated the sports sector to begin early search and introduction of sports into the grassroots and primary schools using the inter-house sports competition as an attraction of motivation. The sporting arena has since been classified among sectors with quick development and enrichment, considering its natural formation of the body system that controls the heart, speed, bones and blood flow despite its major attraction of entertainment and unity bidding.

No matter how poorly an administration manages a system, it cannot take away the enormous energy and purposeful reason of the talented youth from making fortunes out of sports. Sports, clearly demonstrates that nature captured everybody without discrimination and the need for a god-father. In this sector, a person is in control of his destiny and the limit he wants to attain can only be determined by him.

Despite the need to kick-start sporting activities again, the federal government has also insisted on a strict adherence to the COVID -19 protocols as given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). They have put in place measures to limit the number of participants in the sporting activities. This is a good way of enhancing sports development and at the same time ensuring the security of lives.

Therefore, after several postponements of sporting activities, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the just concluded ‘One Service One Medal’ (OSOM) Games held in Abuja has proven that sporting activities can possibly be organised without distortion of any sort to the pandemic protocols.

The event, which featured 747 athletes and officials, kick-started on January 20 and ended on January 24, 2021, was well-managed by members of the Armed Forces, paramilitary and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

The sporting events that were contested and managed in the four days are: athletics, swimming, taekwondo, weightlifting, tug of war, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, squash, scrabble, golf, tennis, shooting, table tennis and badminton.

These events were played in venues that had the required equipment and were strictly monitored, as the athletes arrived at the venues of the event in time and departed immediately after the events to avoid unnecessary gathering.

Equally, journalists were on hand to further ensure that both the government and management of sport development kept to their promise of maintaining the COVID-19 protocols, as food and drinks were served at designated points.

The OSOM Games has no doubt re-addressed the hopelessness in the minds of our youths. The COVID-19, which is seen as a death penalty, has been remedied by countries that are working tirelessly to provide solution and anti-vaccines for the cure.

– Felicia Oby Okafor is of the information department, Ministry of Youth & Sports Development.