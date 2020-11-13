BY KAREEM UMAR

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) is collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria.

In her remarks at the visit of some senior EFCC officials to the office, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire said, Goal 17, Partnerships for the Goals is the heart of the SDGs and needs to be strengthened to achieve it.

Princess Adejoke said the Office was working assiduously to partner with all stakeholders in order to get the buy in of all.

She hoped that the collaboration with the EFCC would yield the desired results. She highlighted some of the activities of the Office stating that, OSSAP-SDGs in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and United Nations Development Programme published the Nigeria SDGs – Indicator Baseline Report in 2017, which according to her, provides bench mark of the statistical information required for monitoring progress in the implementation of SDGs in Nigeria.

She reiterated that that the Nigerian government has demonstrated strong commitment towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,adding that institutional framework has been established both at the national and sub-national levels so as to support the effective implementation of the SDGs.

The SSAP-SDGs said, Nigeria was among the 47 countries that presented Voluntary National Review (UNR) on the implementation of the SDGs to the United Nations High – Level Political Forum held in July 2020.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the EFCC team, Mrs. Hadiza Gamawa Zubairu, who is the head, EFCC External Cooperation, congratulated the SSAP for the achievements recorded so far since her appointment.

Zubairu said that, they came to seek partnerships with the Office, stressing that, collaboration between the two organisations would go a long way to enhancing the attainment of Goals 16 and 17 of the SDGs in a seamless way.