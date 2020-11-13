BY ERNEST NZOR

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has denied the allegation that it was queried by the national assembly over award of N26.9billion contracts for COVID-19 related purchases.

Mrs Janet McDickson, Head of Communications, OSSAP-SDGs, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement at no time was the Office queried over its budgetary allocation by the House during the budget defense or by any other agency of government over award of N26.9billion worth of contracts for provision of COVID-19 related items.

“We therefore see this as fake news and a figment of the imagination of the author,” the statement read.

It added that projects implementation by the Office was subject to budgetary allocations and release of funds.

The statement said that rather than castigating the Office, the numerous achievements of the office should rather attract commendations from the peddlers of the fake news.

“It is in commonplace that the sterling performance of the Office has continued to attract applauses from stakeholders for some of the landmark projects executed by the Office.

“We, therefore, wish to state that the report of alleged queries by members of the national assembly is fake news, totally untrue, malicious.’’

It described the allegation as “deliberate twisting of fact by characters that are not happy with the sterling performance of the Office.

“It is aimed at tarnishing the good image of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and OSSAP-SDGs.

“This is condemnable and falls below acceptable standard in journalism.’’

