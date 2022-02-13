As the train of strategic engagement tour of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Saturday landed in Ife-South and Ife-North local government areas of Ife Federal Constituency with the Olubosin of Ifetedo Kingdom, Oba Akinola Oyetade Akinrera imploring the Governor to fear no one as God and the spirit of his ancestors are solidly behind him.

Oba Akinrera said that the modest achievements of the Governor, particularly in the areas of health, security, infrastructure and education, had already convinced the citizens, particularly his subjects, to get him re-elected for a second term.

This is even as the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu, Oba Olusegun Joseph Oloyede, the Salu of Edunabon, Oba Kehinde Oladepo and other traditional rulers pledged their loyalty and support for the Governor to serve the state for second term.

Governor Oyetola had in the last two weeks embarked on a strategic engagement tour to familiarise with the newly-elected executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the grassroots.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers in Ife-South Local Government Area, Olubosin of Ifetedo Kingdom, Oba Akinola Akinrera, extolled Governor Oyetola for the good works his administration has done to transform the state.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers in Ife-North State Constituency, the Salu of Edunabon, Oba Kehinde Oladepo, assured the Governor of his people’s support, saying they have already made up their minds to return him with their votes come July 16 governorship election.

Oba Oladepo who represented the Chairman of the Traditional Council in the Local Government and Apetumodu of Ipetumodu, Oba Olusegun Joseph Oloyede, commended the Governor for being faithful to his electoral promises.

He said they have urged their subjects both at home and in the Diaspora to vote massively for him since he has a winning team and there is no point changing a winning team.

Addressing the traditional rulers and members of his party, Governor Oyetola said his administration was committed to taking the state to enviable heights ever known in history.

Oyetola who said though the purpose of the tour was to familiarise with the new executives of the ruling party and seek their consent to re-contest, urged the people of the areas to continue to support his Administration.