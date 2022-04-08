Former deputy Speaker of the House Of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf has emerged the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the July 16th gubernatorial election in Osun State.

The chairman of the party in the state, Prince Bello Adebayo declared Hon Yusuf as the party’s flagbearer on Thursday at the 2022 Osun governorship party primary election held at the Osun chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) main hall, Osogbo.

In his acceptance speech, Yusuf who announced Adeola Adekunle Atanda as his running mate promised to make the party more virile before, during and after the election.

Lasun who decamped from the All Progressives Congress described Atanda as a grounded economist who is impeccably versed in economic management, adding that he just left the state internally generated revenue office where he contributed positively to its growth.

While appreciating the party, he remarked, “Thank you for giving me the platform to contest the July 16th governorship election in the state and as from today, we will start rebuilding the party, until it wins the election.”

“I accepted the candidacy of the party. We will win. You are now going to talk to me as a governor in no time and everybody will be involved in the scheme of things,’’ he said.