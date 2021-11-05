Ahead of the Osun 2022 governorship election, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has endorsed Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for a second term in office.

The governor attributed his open endorsement as a challenge to do more for the people of the state.

Members of the union in their numbers thronged the Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo, to declare their support for the governor whom they described as an extraordinary leader.

The chairman of Osun NURTW, Olelakan Folorunso said the union decided to endorse Oyetola after assessing his remarkable and unprecedented achievements in the last three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the chairman of the Lagos Council and Vice-Chairman of South-West Zone of the union, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, lauded Governor Oyetola for the good work he is doing to bring real development to the state. He also applauded him for being supportive of the union in Osun.

In his response, Oyetola commended the management and members of Osun Council of NURTW, for the open show of support for his administration.