Osun State government has allayed the fears of residents over cult clashes in the state, warning trouble makers to desist from acts that are capable of threatening the peace being enjoyed by the people or the state or be ready to face the consequences of their action.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday, the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode said those found culpable of disrupting the peace of Osun by way of harassing innocent citizens or being in possession of illegal arms will be made to face the wrath of the law.

It would be recalled that no fewer than five people lost their lives and many injured during a clash between two rival gangs and land grabbers at Ilesa recently.

While claiming that the disturbance has been brought under control, Egbemode noted that security operatives have moved into the communities where the clash had spread to ensure that there is no further breakdown of law and order.

Her words: “Residents of Omi-tuntun, Ijoka, Sabo, Ilerin-Ijesa areas and other affected communities can now go about their lawful activities without fear. Peace has been restored but the communities remain under tight security surveillance till further notice.

“The government is, however, using this opportunity to reiterate that Osun remains a peaceful state, and the government will not fold its hands while a few criminal elements unleash terror on law-abiding citizens going about their normal activities”.

She called on parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children and wards, so that they are not used to perpetrate criminal activities, adding that when the law catches up with them, they will face the full weight of the law.

