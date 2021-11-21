The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Osun one of the eight leading states in Nigeria in terms of vaccination, as available statistics showed that about 300,000 residents of the state had been vaccinated against the dreaded COVID -19 that is ravaging the world.

Addressing the people at the flag-off ceremony, the Osun state Coordinator, World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Bello Ahmed said the support was in view of the state’s commitment toward provision of quality and functional healthcare delivery across the nooks and crannies of the state.

WHO lauded the administration of governor Oyetola for taking the health of the people of the state as topmost priority, saying it would support the state to ensure adequate vaccination campaign exercise in its efforts to ensure that the citizens and residents get vaccinated.

Flagging off the mass vaccination campaign against the pandemic, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola disclosed that another batch of two million doses of the vaccine had been made available for the citizens.

Oyetola who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi at the flag-off in Osogbo described the project as an effort to curb the scourge and rid Osun of the menace.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman, Osun State Primary Healthcare Board, Hon. Adeleke Oyeleke Ogunsola, said the performance of the administration of Governor Oyetola in all sectors has been nothing short of astronomical, especially in the area of health with much focus on healthcare delivery at the grassroots.