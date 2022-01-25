The Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has challenged Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration to substantiate its allegation of a smear campaign against it.

The party’s publicity secretary, Comrade Biodun Agboola, said the allegation was unfounded and that the Oyetola’s administration should be the one to be reminded of many campaigns of calumny it has waged against his predecessor and minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, since 2018.

In a press release he issued yesterday, Agboola said, “The Oyetola’s administration should rather check itself properly”, saying it is being chased by its own shadow.

He said that what he did to Aregbesola must be catching up fast with the governor.

Agboola recalled that vigorous and deliberate efforts were made by the governor and his team in feeding the public with falsehood with a view to blackmail Aregbesola.

According to him, “the governor is crying wolf where there is none in his allegation that a smear campaign was being plotted against him and his government.”

Agboola said it was amazing that a governor who has spent the last three years maligning and setting up groups to blackmail his predecessor had raised an alarm over a smear campaign.

He listed cases of deliberate falsehood which the Oyetola’s government, for reasons best known to it, had funded and promoted in the last three years against the minister.

The APC publicity secretary said, “The case of The Osun Masterminds group is just the latest of such groups, faceless individuals and members of the cabinet that have been assigned to attack and blackmail the former governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

“Virtually, every programme that earned our party accolades and made it an unbeatable one has been denigrated and diminished by the governor. He has watched with pleasure how known members of his cabinet have used the social and mainstream media to cause disaffection among party members.

“How then can the governor come out now to allege any plot against his administration?

“When throwing stones, you should be mindful of where they land. You have set the group to malign Aregbesola. But now that it is clear that you sat over all affairs concerning loans and funds allocation, the ball is in the governor’s court to tell Osun people which loans were taken and how they were spent,” he added.