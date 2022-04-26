Osun State government through its food support scheme on Monday commenced the distribution of food stuff and other items to assist the vulnerable citizens in the state.

Governor Oyetola had in April last year flagged off the Osun Food Support Scheme, which was targeted at banishing hunger, poverty and related vices as part of its social security intervention designed to scaled up the welfare and general well-being of the citizenry.

Addressing journalists during the flag-off ceremony at the State Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Governor Oyetola said the scheme had become a model of social investment programmes of any responsible government.

Represented by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, Oyetola stressed that the scheme had recorded huge success as it had helped to further bring the government closer to the people, most importantly the masses.

The governor who described the initiative as a veritable tool for meeting the masses at the point of their needs, said on no account would his government renege on its pledge to continue the programme as long as he remains in government.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the commissioner for regional integration and special duties, Engr. Olalekan Badmus, said the government was committed to jerking up the number of entrepreneurs in the second year.

Badmus who expressed delight at the successful implementation of the scheme since its introduction, said, “So far so good, this scheme has been a success. We have been able to engage 50 entrepreneurs in the last one year and we are also looking at doubling this figure for the second year,” he added.