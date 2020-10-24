Secretary, Osun Food and Relief Committee, Alhaji Bayo Jimoh, has exonerated the Osun State government from the delay in the distribution of CACOVID relief materials looted by angry youths and residents in the Ede part of the state.

It would be recalled that the #EndSARS protesters invaded the moribund Cocoa Processing Factory, Ede on Friday and carted away relief materials donated to cushion the effect of COVID-19 kept in their warehouse.

Items such as cartoons of Noodles, bags of salt, sugar, among others were looted at the scene of the incident.

A statement by Jimoh read in part: “We are in receipt of information that the Warehouse in Ede, where we kept the relief materials donated to the Osun Food and Relief Committee by the Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID), has been attacked and food items carted away.

“It is not true that the food items were hoarded and the food items have no direct bearing with the State Government, as they are within the purview of the Food and Relief Committee.’’

He noted that the items could only be distributed after a formal flag-off by the CACOVID Office, Abuja adding that his committee did not have the authority to distribute the food items without approval from Abuja.

“Besides, the committee is still expecting the rice component of the donated items, which is 40, 230 bags of 5kg.