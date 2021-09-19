Osun State commissioner for Finance, Bola Oyebamiji has debunked the clam by a former commissioner for Home Affairs in Osun, Mr Sikiru Ayedun that the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has received the sum of N48b from the federal government as refund on federal roads constructed within the state.

Oyebamiji, who made the clarification in a statement on Saturday, described Ayedun’s claim as misleading and capable of creating disharmony, strife and bad blood within the progressive family.

Ayedun had claimed that the refund by the federal government was responsible for prompt payment of worker’s salaries by the Adegboyega Oyetola administration.

Oyebamiji explained that the total contract sum is N38b, wondering how the federal government would make a refund that was far above the contract sum.

According to him, the total refund by the federal government to the state as at today, in three tranches, stands at N11.9bn based on the project delivered by the contractors.

The Commissioner revealed that the refund was expended on four road projects inherited from the previous administration as against the claim by Mr. Ayedun that the refund was being used to pay full salaries to civil servants in the state.

Oyebamiji urged well- meaning Osun citizens to endeavour to verify all information before publication and dissemination to ensure a peaceful and healthy political atmosphere for all and sundry.