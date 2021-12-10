Osun State government has dismissed as lazy armchair mischief a report in the media published by one Clean-up Nigeria, a supposed non-governmental organisation.

The report had rated Osun low in the cleanliness performance index of states across the country.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, the state government called on members of the public to disregard the report in its entirety as it did not reflect in any form or shape the situation in Osun.

According to Egbemode, ‘ The Clean-up report is unclean and suspicious. The people living in Osun know the truth and we implore them to see the report for what it is, the handiwork of mischievous clout-chasers seeking public acceptance and relevance by any means.

Speaking on the report, an environmentalist based in Osun, Sanitarian Olatunji Adeleke who faulted the report noted that the state Ministry of Environment in its effort to ensure cleanliness of the state set up a waste management agency that ensures safe waste disposal on a daily basis in all major towns of the state.

He noted that Osun couldn’t have been rated that low if diligent assessment were made, adding that beside the provision of refuse disposal services, sanitary inspectors are carrying out their duties also.

Egbemode in her statement said “One wonders which Osun State the report rated. Is it this same Osun where Ifedayo local government is the only local government in the entire South-West that is Open Defecation Free, and among the 61 local governments out of 774 in Nigeria that have been certified Open Defecation Free”.

The state government reiterated its commitment to continue to do everything to improve the quality of lives of residents of the state irrespective of distractions from those who are grabbing at straws to keep their political relevance afloat.