BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Osun State government has dissociated the state from a seditious group going round some public schools across the state disseminating a secession message of the Yoruba nation.

This is just as the state government through the Ministry of Education has suspended the principals of the three schools who allowed the group into their school premises to speak with the students.

Reacting to a viral video which showed the group talking to the students about the plan of the Yoruba nation to secede from Nigeria, the commissioner for education, Hon. Folorunsho Bamisayemi, said the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola was not aware and never gave consent to the group to speak with public school students in the state.

Bamisayemi who emphasised that the administration of Governor Oyetola frowns at any move to disunite the country, maintained that the state had never at any point in time associated with any group on what he described as a move that is capable of hindering the unity of the country.

Also reacting, the Special Adviser to Governor Oyetola on Education, Hon. Jamiu Olawumi said it was unfortunate that some unscrupulous elements were going about polluting the minds of young children because they knew that they are still naive.

While warning such seditious groups to stay away from Osun State, the Special Adviser to the Governor said students of secondary schools in the state will continue to be symbols of Nigeria’s unity at all times.