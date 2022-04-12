The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the 2022 Osun State governorship election in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022.

Consequently, the nation’s electoral body also published the personal particulars and list of candidates (Form EC9) for the election in the state and local government offices as required by law.

The list shows that 15 political parties will slug it out at the poll slated for July 16, 2023. The contenders are all male candidates.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola, and his running mate, Benedict Alabi; the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate Adeleke Adedamola Nurudeen, and his running mate Adewusi Adegboyega are among the candidates on the list.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday in Abuja signed by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the Commission published the final list of candidates for the election following the close of nominations by political parties.

The statement reads in part: “Commission wishes to remind political parties that under Section 32(2) of the Electoral Act 2022, any party that observes that the name of its candidate is missing from the list shall notify the Commission in writing, signed by its National Chairman and Secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election.”

Furthermore, Okoye urged the parties to take cognizant of Section 32(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides that failure to notify the Commission “shall not be ground to invalidate the election”.

“The final list is published in our State and Local Government offices in Osun State as well as our website and social media platforms for public information as required by law.

“Political parties are enjoined to note the provision of the law for compliance,” he added.