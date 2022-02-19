Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State trooped out in large numbers on Saturday morning to elect their candidate for the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the State.

Recall that the party adopted direct primary election mode for the exercise.

Voters were seen on queues waiting for accreditation, while those accredited were waiting for voting at 2pm

The Senator representing Osun Central, Senator Ajibola Basiru, while speaking with journalists expressed satisfaction with the turnout of party members.

“From what you have seen yourself, have you not seen that people are happy to participate in this exercise? This is the third ward I have been to aside doing accreditation in my own ward.

“I have been to ward 10 and now in ward 9 and we have seen people ready and willing to vote and everything so far has been very peaceful and it is contrary to the impression that some people had given that there will be atmosphere of violence and I believe that at the end of the day, the person that enjoy the most support of our party members will emerge and you will see the beauty of direct primary.

“The party members have taken over the control and will determine who will be their flagbearer.

“I only appeal to those that would lose to accept in the spirit of democracy, unity, cohesion and development of our party, to accept that in good faith and ensure that we join hands together to ensure the success of our party in the July election,” Basiru said.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Special Duties, Olalekan Badmus, expressed satisfaction with logistics and the turnout of voters for the exercise.