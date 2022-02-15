Residents of Osogbo, the Osun State capital scampered for safety yesterday evening when suspected political thugs of the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and that of the state government shot sporadically into the air to scare innocent people away from their businesses.

While the camp of the minister alleged that the security operatives attached to him shot to repel an attempted attack on the former governor, the state government in a statement issued by the commissioner for information and civc orientation, Funke Egbemode, said some miscreants and their kingpin shot through the state capital to disrupt peace in the state.

Sporadic gunshots were fired severally around Old Garage around 7pm while the former governor’s convoy was moving through Ajegunle area to Oke-Fia, forcing shop owners and other residents to scamper for safety.

Although no casualty was recorded as at press time, many people sustained injuries while scampering for safety.

Egbemode’s statement read in part: “We have credible reports that some misguided cowards have invaded Osogbo, the Osun State capital with armed thugs to foment trouble. These miscreants and their kingpin started shooting as they raced through the town.

“Their interest is simply to attempt to thwart the peace of the state and create fear in the minds of the good people of Osun counting on a long-lost influence. The government of Osun hereby warns that there are no sacred cows in the state. No one is above the law here regardless of their past glories or future aspirations. Security agencies have been well briefed about the activities of these mischief makers, who have set themselves on a collision course with the law.”

The minister had earlier in the day at a party stakeholders’ meeting in Ijebu-Ijesa declared that the former secretary to the state government (SSG), Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, is the next governor of the state.

This is as he said the party is back in the hands of true progressives who will work assiduously to win in the July 16 governorship election.

Aregbesola said the present administration in Osun has deviated solely from the true tenets of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while those at the helms of affairs have also jettisoned true democracy and the principles which the party and its heroes stands for.

He urged party faithful and stakeholders not to be disturbed but work in unison for the success of Adeoti in Saturday’s governorship primaries of the APC.

He also said the Rasaq Salinsile-led party executives is the authentic APC in Osun.

Aregbesola said, “Anyone who was with us when we started the journey to reclaim Osun for the progressives in 2004 would know we fought very hard for this victory we have today. We went through several challenges then but through thick and thin, we were able to succeed. This time around, we will succeed.

“We are ready to allow a free flow of democratic process to interplay here. We are not those who play God. We are resolute about reclaiming our party from those who think they can continue to abuse our legacies or even want us to be second fiddles in the party we worked and laboured for. This is our pride and we will sustain it.

“Let me tell you that God is with us. I urge all of our supporters to come all out and back us. Do not have any fears. We are the authentic APC in Osun. If in Lagos, the governor did not do well and the party decided not to return him for a second term, why can’t it be so in Osun? They know what they have done to us is bad and they want to continue the impunity. We will not accept it.

“Do not be disturbed by their threats. Come out en-masse and vote for our aspirant. In Shaa Allah, Adeoti is the next governor of Osun. We should all support him.”

In his remarks, Adeoti expressed his gratitude to the party for the support.

He promised not to disappoint the party and ensure that the legacies of the progressive government from November 27, 2010 to November 27, 2018 is sustained and built on for the progress of the State of Osun.