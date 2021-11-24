The monthly Food Support Scheme of the Osun State government, on Monday, has taken palliatives to some markets in the State for distribution.

This is to ensure that citizens who are not captured under the World Bank Social Register adopted by the State for the distribution also benefit from the food support scheme.

It will be recalled that the State government last week flagged off the 8th edition of the scheme, which it said, had reached over 240,000 beneficiaries so far.

Among the markets where food items were distributed on Monday include Akindeko Market, Igbonna Market, Oluode Market, Oja-Oba Market, Shasha Market, Ota-Efun Market, all in Osogbo, the State capital.

Others were Erin-Osun, Ifon Market among others in Osun Central Senatorial District.

Some of the beneficiaries who appeared elated and enthusiastic after receiving the palliatives, commended the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the gesture.

They prayed God to continue to uphold the administration for prioritising the welfare and well-being of the citizens.

Mrs. Kudirat Adeyemi; Mr. Fatai Aremu, Mrs. Idowu Olayiwola and Mr. Risikat Amoo, who are all petty traders at Akindeko market, Osogbo, expressed gratitude to the government for taking the good gesture to their domains.

According to Mrs. Adeyemi, “the initiative is a reflection of the passion and love which the Administration of Governor Oyetola has for the masses as it had shown clearly that he has the welfare of the people at heart.”

Also, some of the beneficiaries at the Igbonna, Oluode and Ifon markets, applauded the government on the sustenance of the scheme since its inauguration.

Mrs. Olasunkanmi Ayooade, a fruits seller at Ifon market, said, “I must commend the government for sustaining this initiative. This is highly impressive and impactful.

“Though, I never thought I could benefit from this but with this, I have a positive story to tell. It is a good thing that aside the style adopted for distribution, it is now being taken to market places.”

Speaking on the initiative, the State Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Engr. Hon. Olalekan Badmus, said there is no going back in giving back to the people.

He said the market approach strategy was adopted as part of effort to further reach out to the masses at the grassroots, saying the present administration was making deliberate efforts to ensure that citizens benefit directly and indirectly from policies and programmes of the government.

“We have gone to see how far we have been able to reach out to the people. We have relied on the World Bank-sponsored Social Register to reach out to the vulnerable citizens.

“However, in trying to ensure that we have more reach, we have introduced market approach. We are targeting all the markets in the State.

“For this month, we are beginning with 20 selected markets in the three Senatorial Districts and for the Central, we are beginning with Osogbo Federal Constituency and for the West, we are beginning with Ede federal, and for Osun East, we will start with Ijesa-South Federal Constituency.

“There is no doubt that Governor Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is passionate about the welfare of the people, and the massive turnout of the people at various markets visited is an indication that they love the Governor and his Government.

“It is a good thing that the Governor is giving back to the people and we shall continue to maintain this by ensuring that the welfare and well-being of the people are guaranteed,” Badmus added.