Six governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Osun State governorship election will know their fate tomorrow following their screening by the party’s committee led by former minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, Mohammed Adoke, SAN.

The aspirants who were screened yesterday by the Adoke-led committee at the party’s national secretariat are PDP 2018 candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke; Dr Akin Ogunbiyi; Hon Omirin Emmanuel Olusanya; Dele Adeleke; former secretary to Osun State government, Alhaji Abdulateef Akinbade; and Mr Dotun Babayemi.

Adoke who spoke with newsmen after the exercise said there were a few petitions, which the committee needed to clarify.

He added “I can assure you that we shall turn in our report by the next 48hrs. Six of them turned in for the screening and we screened all of them and we are satisfied with the answers they gave us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We ensured that the process was transparent, we ensured that they were given fair hearing and we ensured that we executed the mandate given to us by the party. We ensured that we worked with the dictates of our conscience and dictates of fairness.

“As a party in opposition preparing to win the next election, we ensured we built the necessary trust within the party members so that we can work in tandem with our objective which is to win the Osun State election,” he said.

After the screening exercise, an aspirant Akin Ogunbiyi, said he was optimistic of a favourable outcome, noting that the panel is made up of people of integrity and experience.

On the chances of PDP winning the election, he said, “I must confess to you that the APC has done nothing in the last 12 years. Osun is ready for PDP.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another aspirant, Hon Omirin Emmanuel Oluseye, also expressed confidence in the capacity and credibility of the screening committee. He urged aspirants who do not win the primary not to abandon the party.

Also, Alhaji Abdulateef Akinbade, said he was optimistic of scaling the screening exercise, adding that the screening committee did not give any cause for concern.