Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed November 22 to December 10, 2021 for the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the July 16, 2022 Osun State governorship election.

Also, under the revised timetable for activities leading to the primary election as approved by the National Working Committee (NWC), the last day for submission of forms has been fixed for Friday, December 17, 2021.

The national organising secretary of the party, Col Austin Akobundu, who stated this in a statement said, “Screening of aspirants is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the National Secretariat, while appeals on screening have been slated for Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

“Ward congresses to elect 3-man ad-hoc delegates have been fixed for Wednesday, February 16 to Thursday, February 17, 2022 while local government congress for election of one national delegate and one person living with disability per local government has been scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022.

“The publication of delegates’ list has been scheduled for Saturday, March 5, 2022 while the governorship primary for the election is schedule for Monday, March 7, 2022. Appeals on the governorship primary will be taken on Thursday March 10, 2022.

“All critical stakeholders, intending aspirants, leaders and members of our party in Osun State are to note and be guided accordingly.”

In a related development, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has appointed a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the Lagos State chapter of the party.

The decision of the NWC is pursuant to its powers under Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

The members of the Lagos State Caretaker Committee are as follows; Engr Julius Akinsola (chairman); Mr Ademola Oyede; Dr Babs Akinlolu; Nuru Abiodun Lawal; Alhaja Mrs Babs Olorunkemi;

Others are Chief Alani Ige; Mrs Olabisi Odunsi; Alhaji Bode Oladehinde; and Hon Ade Adeniyi as secretary.

The caretaker committee is charged with the responsibility of running the affairs of the party in Lagos State as stipulated in section 21(2)(a-b) of the PDP Constitution, for a period, not exceeding 90 days, from November 2021 to February 2022, until a new executive committee is elected.