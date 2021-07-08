Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has inaugurated independent monitors to track National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) in Osun State.

The training which according to her was carried out across the country was initiated to ensure that each of the trained independent monitors keep a check on a designated number of beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programmes in their respective designated local government areas.

The minister who was represented by the Director, Finance and Administration, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mr. Matthew Dada at the flag off of the programme in Osogbo on Wednesday said the initiative would further help to strength the existing partnership and mutual recognition of the need to do more on the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

She said the initiative would go a long way to foster and bring more Nigerians under the umbrella of the government’s social protection mechanism as part of efforts to look at scaling up the numbers of the pupils benefiting from the programme as directed by the President as over nine million pupils currently benefit from one free nutritious meal a day during the school term nationwide.

Also speaking, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State who also distributed letters of engagement and devices to the independent monitors said his administration was irrevocably committed to meeting citizens’ needs particularly the vulnerable people in the state.

Oyetola who was represented at the inauguration ceremony by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji stated that the state had shown consistency in the implementation of a wide array of social protection programmes which, according to him, have continued to impact significantly on the lives of the citizens.