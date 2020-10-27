BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo |

The Akire of Ikire, Oba Olatunse Falabi in Irewole local government of Osun State on Monday fled his palace following an invasion by hoodlums.

It was gathered that palace guards also took to their heels when the irate mob in their numbers stormed the palace.

As of the time of filing in this report, the reason for the invasion remained unknown but residents said may not be unconnected with the lingering kingship tussle in the town.

The invasion caused gridlock on the major roads in the town thereby forcing motorists to find alternative routes to their destinations.

One of the indigenes who identified himself as Adebayo Adebisi told our reporter that, the crisis in the town was as a result of the aged long Obaship tussle that has rocked the town in the time past.

Adebisi who argued that there |was no basis for the crisis, condemned those behind it and called on the concerned authorities to speedily act on the matter and bring the perpetrators of the act to book.

Speaking on the development, the state police command Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola confirmed the attack but denied loss of lives and property.

However, Mr. Abass Remilekun, the Chairman, Irewole Local Government, Ikire, attributed the crisis to kingship tussle but stated that, peace has returned to the town after the prompt intervention of security agents.