A frontline traditional ruler in Osun State, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, the Olowu of Kuta, has applauded the military in the ongoing onslaught against insurgents in the country, saying the heat has compelled the insurgents to surrender in droves.

Oba Makama in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Monday recalled that the Nigerian Army recently announced that over 200 insurgents surrendered with their families and weapons in Borno among other welcome achievements made by the military in recent times.

According to him, the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, and his team in the fight against insurgency are paying off, adding that it is obvious that the Nigerian Army is winning the war against terrorism and banditry.

Oba Makama added that the Chief of Army Staff and the troops had proven their commitment in defending the territorial integrity of the country.

He urged them to continue to rise above the situation for them to meet the expectations of the entire Nigerians and charged members of the public to also demonstrate their unflinching support to the military with their prayers and provisions of credible intelligence that would help the troops to take the battle to the enemy’s enclaves.