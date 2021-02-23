BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

A frontline traditional ruler in Osun State, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama has identified devolution of power as the only solution to insecurity in Nigeria.

He harped on regional integration as a potent means of engendering prosperity while featuring at a personality interview organized by the Osun Civic Engagement team led by the Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun at the Olowu Palace, Kuta Osun State.

Oba Oyelude advocated for true federalism; an arrangement where powers are shared among the federating units which are coordinated, to exert overwhelming influence over their sphere of jurisdiction without any form of usurpation.

While underscoring the general governance activities in the state, the royal father described Governor Oyetola as a leader who has a Midas’ touch with which he is doing wonders in every economic sector of the state.

He equally described him as a servant leader who upholds godly virtues as his watchword, saying he’s an helmsman who would not renege on his promises.

The monarch equally harped on the necessity of the Olaiya flyover in the state capital which Oyetola’s administration has commenced its construction, emphasising that it will not reduce the traffic hassles and avert accidents in the area, but also serve as a centre of tourist attraction in the state.