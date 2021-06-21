Osun State government is set to begin allocation of land to farmers for massive agricultural production to revamp the agriculture sector, guarantee food sufficiency and make the state the food basket of the Southwest.

The government disclosed that out of the 1000 hectares of land set aside for the initiative, 400 hectares had been ploughed for the plantation of cocoa, cassava and other agriculture produce.

It further revealed that the ploughed lands which are located in Ife South Local Government Area and Ifon-Osun, in Orolu Local Government Area of the State would be allocated to over 200 ready farmers in the State.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Adedayo Adewole, made these disclosures during the inspection tour to some of the ploughed lands located along Araromi/Orile-Owu road, Araromi-Oke-Odo in Ife South local government area of the state.

Adewole said the state had cleared over 23 hectares of land in Ifon-Osun for tomato plantation, and stated that the ploughed lands would be allocated appropriately to interested farmers within the axis.

The initiative, according to him, was to rejuvenate the agriculture sector by making it more attractive and productive to farmers, particularly the young ones who were hitherto being hindered by avoidable circumstances.

The Commissioner who described the initiative as a noble intent to reawaken the farmers’ consciousness and increase productivity, said “with this, a lot of farmers will be empowered vis-a-vis the youth who have shown interest in farming.