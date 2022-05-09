Leaders and members of the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been enjoined to rally round the Eyitayo Jegede-led Reconciliation Committee put in place by the national headquarters of the party to resolve lingering differences in the party.

The governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, gave this charge in his message to members of the party across the state.

In a release by his Media Office, signed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo by Mr Kayode Oladeji, the Gbongan-born politician noted that it was high time all hands were on deck for success to be achieved in the coming polls.

Babayemi contended that it has become imperative for members of the party to rally round the Committee led by Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) so as to foster the needed unity in the party, especially as the state governorship election draws nearer.

“The Reconciliation Committee appointed by the national leadership of our party to settle some grey spots within our party, can only succeed if we all support them; our support will also bring about the needed peace and unity amongst members of the party in the state” Babayemi added

He admonished that the overall interest of the people of the state who are currently bearing the brunt of misgovernment, must be considered in order to give peace a chance, noting that the people of the state were tired of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state.