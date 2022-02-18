Ahead of the governorship election in Osun State, leadership of political parties on Thursday signed an agreement with the state Police Command to be of good conduct during the electoral process.

Addressing the leaders before they signed the agreement at a peace meeting held at the command headquarters in Osogbo on Thursday, Kanayo Val, a Deputy Commissioner of Police warned politicians and residents of Osun against taking the laws into their hands before, during and after the election slated for July 16.

He said police will not tolerate tallies and procession without due process, unnecessary blocking of roads during campaigns, assault on security men on duty and attack on innocent people among others.

His words: “It is imperative for me to warn politicians and other people in the state to avoid taking law into their hands and always trust that Osun State Police Command is always gallant and will do the right thing if properly briefed.

“I therefore wish to enjoin all political parties and groups to play the game by the rules and allow themselves and their activities to be guided by the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“I want to urge the youth not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs or as destructive agents. I equally advise the so-called political thugs to, in their interest, vacate the state immediately; the command will not condone any act of indiscipline or anybody to truncate the peaceful atmosphere in the state”.

In his response, Prince Bola Ajao, State Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party pledged the support of the parties to the state police command and gave assurance that they will be law abiding.

