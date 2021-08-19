Osun State government has ordered investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a family of seven, on Tuesday, in Apomu, Isokan local government area of the state.

The government also sympathised with the family and Apomu community on the untimely death of the deceased, just as it also ordered that an autopsy be carried out on the corpses of the seven members of the family who were reportedly found dead in their abode.

The Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, who revealed this on Wednesday, said the government also reiterated its commitment to security and welfare of its citizens.

According to him, the state government has reiterated its commitment to go the whole hog to unravel the circumstances leading to the mysterious death.

It would be recalled that members of Oke Suna community in Apomu had on Tuesday morning found the deceased in their house and reported the incident to the police before the corpses were taken to the morgue.

One of the members of the family who survived the incident is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.