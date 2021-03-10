BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday took the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine at the Government House, Osogbo with a call on residents to make themselves available for the exercise in the interest of all.

The vaccine was administered on the Governor, his wife, and deputy governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi by the Chief Medical Director, Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Prof. Peter Olaitan.

The state had formally taken delivery of 64,240 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, frontline medical personnel had earlier been administered the doses of the vaccine in line with the protocol and schedule by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Speaking at the event, Governor Oyetola said the decision to be part of the first set of citizens to take the vaccine was to build confidence in the public, particularly citizens and residents of the State, that the vaccine is safe.

The Governor who urged the residents to make themselves available and get vaccinated warned that the move was necessary as part of efforts to permanently eliminate the virus.

Earlier in his comment, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Pharm. Siji Olamijulo who lauded Governor Oyetola for his keen interest in the good health of the citizens urged residents not to entertain any fear because the vaccine is like other vaccines as it has no adverse health effect.