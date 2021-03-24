BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The official flag-off ceremony of the Osun Food Support Scheme has been slated for Tuesday, March 30, 2021, according to a ministerial committee saddled with the responsibility.

In preparation for the smooth take-off of the scheme initiated by the governor of the State of Osun, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, a ministerial meeting to finetune how the food distribution exercise would be carried out by stakeholders at the state, local and ward levels, has been held.

The meeting was called at the instance of the seven-man Food Support Committee, which has the state Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Hon. Olalekan Badmus, as chairman.

Attended by stakeholders drawn from different local government areas of the state, the inaugural meeting held at the Conference Room, Ministry of Information and Civic Orietatation in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Speaking, the chairman of the committee, Hon. Olalekan Badmus, explained that the purpose of setting up the committee by Governor Oyetola was to give support to the vulnerable members of the society in the state.

The commissioner added that the scheme targeted 30,000 vulnerable people who will be supported with food items on a monthly basis.

Badmus, who noted that the assignment was a critical one, called on all stakeholders to work together to ensure the success of the scheme.

While disclosing the names of critical groups to be carried along in the distribution of the food items at the local government and ward levels, the chairman also listed the would-be beneficiaries to include representatives of the Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN), Muslim Community, artisans, widows and people with disabilities.

Others are traditional worshipers, students and youth representatives, market women and men (Iyaloja and Babaloja) in the state, among others.

Badmus, who emphasised that beneficiaries would be verified thoroughly, called on the local government and ward committee members to handle the exercise with ultmost care for transparency and accountability to be achieved.

The food support distribution template to be used by each local government area was thereafter given to each local government committee representatives.