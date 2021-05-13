BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, has called on Nigerians to promote the positive sides of the country instead of the steady de-marketing of the nation on social media networks.

Owoeye made the appeal in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr. Kunle Alabi, to commemorate Eid-el-Fitr.

He said the continued efforts of some Nigerians using the media to exaggerate happenings in the country to the international community will do no good to the nation as no investor will be attracted to a badly reported environment.

Owoeye held that with the citizens’ determination and patriotism, Nigeria will overcome the present criminal activities in almost all the states of the federation.

The speaker charged Nigerians to be focused on one indivisible country, saying sooner than later, there will be an end to criminal activities of insurgents, bandits and kidnappers with the new tactics of security agencies.

He said, “It is not in doubt that the past one month has been a period of sober reflection and closeness to the Almighty Allah by all Muslim faithful over the world, Nigeria and Osun. The period has afforded us to pray for the peace and unity of our state and nation.

“We must not stop at Ramadan; we must continue to pray fervently for Nigeria so that the current situation can become a stepping stone to greatness. Though it is not yet Uhuru with our security, we are beginning to witness that the military and other security agencies are recently on top of their game in combating insurgencies and kidnappings. We will definitely rejoice at the end of the day,” he said.